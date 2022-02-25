Skip to main content
Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

Brighton host Aston Villa on Saturday in a Premier League clash and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

Graham Potter's Seagulls are in ninth place in the table with 33 points from 25 games with Steven Gerrard's villa six points further back but with a game in hand.

The Villans will be keeping a lookout over their shoulders as they sit just seven points above the relegation zone.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 3:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 20:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 01:00 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown live.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Amex Stadium Brighton
