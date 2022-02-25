Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia
Brighton host Aston Villa on Saturday in a Premier League clash and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.
Graham Potter's Seagulls are in ninth place in the table with 33 points from 25 games with Steven Gerrard's villa six points further back but with a game in hand.
The Villans will be keeping a lookout over their shoulders as they sit just seven points above the relegation zone.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 3:00pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 7:00am PT
Central time: 9:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 20:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 01:00 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown live.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
