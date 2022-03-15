Skip to main content
Brighton v Tottenham: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia

Brighton host Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash on Wednesday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

The Seagulls come into the game off the back of five successive league defeats and Tottenham will be looking to get their Top 4 challenge back on track after losing 3-2 at the weekend to Manchester United.

Amex Stadium Brighton

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 7:30pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 2:30pm ET

Pacific time: 11:30am PT

Central time: 1:30pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 01:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:30 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the match will not be televised.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

