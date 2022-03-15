Brighton v Tottenham: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia
Brighton host Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash on Wednesday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.
The Seagulls come into the game off the back of five successive league defeats and Tottenham will be looking to get their Top 4 challenge back on track after losing 3-2 at the weekend to Manchester United.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 7:30pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 2:30pm ET
Pacific time: 11:30am PT
Central time: 1:30pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 01:00 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:30 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the match will not be televised.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
