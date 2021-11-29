Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
'Bring Back Ole' - Fans React To Ralf Rangnick Appointment At Manchester United

Author:

Manchester United have appointed Lokomotiv Moscow Sporting Director Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season.

Rangnick joins on a six month contract with a view to moving into a consultancy role for an added two years.

This could be a turnaround for the Mancunians, who haven't achieved anywhere near the heights expected since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.

David Moyes was sacked within a year, with Louis van Gaal sacked after winning the FA Cup in 2016.

Jose Mourinho won the Europa League and League Cup in his two-and-a-half campaigns with the club, before Xherdan Shaqiri ended his reign at Anfield with a delightful brace.

That brought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the club, and he guided the Red Devils to second place and a Europa League final before being dismissed last week.

So why Rangnick?

The German has a track record of elite recruitment and improvement of football clubs - he guided Schalke to a DFB Pokal win as well as a Champions League Semi-Final, which they lost to United.

He also transformed the fortunes of Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig whilst in Germany, in various roles both on and off the touchline.

So how have fans reacted to the appointment of Rangnick, and will it be an improvement at Old Trafford?

'We didn’t win trophies with Ole, but we will win trophies because of Ole…' - one fan wrote.

