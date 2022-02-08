Skip to main content
Burnley v Manchester United | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League | EPL - Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped

Manchester United come into the fixture with Sean Dyche's Burnley under huge pressure after their FA Cup fourth-round exit on penalties to Middlesbrough on Friday evening and we can now bring you the confirmed lineups.

Ralf Rangnick's team have showed glimpses of improvement over recent weeks but are still yet to put together a sustained run of good form.

Paul Pogba looked good on his return to the team and his presence should be a boost for a United side battling it out for fourth place with West Ham, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

In a shock move, Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped to the bench and replaced with Edinson Cavani.

Paul Pogba

The Clarets struggled in their last Premier League home game against Watford at the weekend and were perhaps fortunate to come away with a point from the 0-0 draw.

New signing Wout Weghorst will need to strike up a successful partnership with Burnley top scorer Maxwel Cornet if they are to stand a chance of Premier League survival.

Read More

Here are the lineups:

Burnley Starting XI

Nick Pope, Connor Roberts, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Maxwel Cornet, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez, Wout Weghorst

Burnley Subs

Wayne Hennessey, Kevin Long, Phil Bardsley, Matthew Lowton, Nathan Collins, Dale Stephens, Aaron Lennon, Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes

Manchester United Starting XI

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Anthony Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo

