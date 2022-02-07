Burnley v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Manchester United will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against Burnley after their disappointing FA Cup exit to Middlesbrough on Friday and we can bring you the details of when and how you can watch the game.

The Red Devils have climbed to fourth in the table and need to keep winning to hold off the threat of West Ham, Arsenal, and Tottenham as they battle for a Champions League place.

Burnley are in deep trouble at the bottom of the table after their 0-0 draw with Watford on Saturday and in desperate need of some points to give themselves a chance of survival.

Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 07:00 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

For US viewers, the game will be available on USA Network and NBC Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

