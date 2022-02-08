Skip to main content
Burnley v Manchester United | Match Prediction | Premier League | EPL

Manchester United come into the fixture with Sean Dyche's Burnley under huge pressure after their FA Cup fourth-round exit on penalties to Middlesbrough on Friday evening and we can now bring you our match prediction.

Sean Dyche will be looking for his second win in a row at Anfield

The Clarets struggled in their last Premier League home game against Watford at the weekend and were perhaps fortunate to come away with a point from the 0-0 draw.

New signing Wout Weghorst will need to strike up a successful partnership with Burnley top scorer Maxwel Cornet if they are to stand a chance of Premier League survival.

Ralf Rangnick's team have showed glimpses of improvement over recent weeks but are still yet to put together a sustained run of good form.

Ralf Rangnick

Paul Pogba looked good on his return to the team and his presence should be a boost for a United side battling it out for fourth place with West Ham, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

A match at Turfmoor is never easy with Dyche's team well organised defensively and always a danger from set-pieces with the excellent delivery of Dwight McNeill and Ashley Westwood.

David De Gea has been in excellent form for the Red Devils this season and should thwart any Burnley threat enabling United to come out on top if they can convert the big chances they missed against Boro at Old Trafford.

Match Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Manchester United

