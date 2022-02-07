Burnley v Manchester United: Predicted Line-Up | Premier League | EPL - Fred, Telles Missing, Cavani To Return?

Manchester United will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against Burnley after their disappointing FA Cup exit to Middlesbrough on Friday and we can bring you our predicted lineup for the game.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Red Devils have climbed to fourth in the table and need to keep winning to hold off the threat of West Ham, Arsenal, and Tottenham as they battle for a Champions League place.

Burnley are in deep trouble at the bottom of the table after their 0-0 draw with Watford on Saturday and in desperate need of some points to give themselves a chance of survival.

Manchester United Team News

David De Gea will return in goal for the Red Devils at the expense of Dean Henderson and that is likely to be the only change in the back five.

Anthony Elanga and Edinson Cavani could both be in contention for starts but the same front six that started on Friday could take to the field again.

Fred and Alex Telles have both tested positive for Covid-19 and will therefore be unavailable to manager Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI

David De Gea;

Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw;

Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba;

Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford;

Cristiano Ronaldo

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook