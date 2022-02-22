Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India & Australia
Tottenham travel to Turf Moor for a crucial Premier League clash against Burnley on Wednesday and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the match.
Antonio Conte's team upset league leaders Manchester City on Saturday to keep themselves in the hunt for a top four finish.
There was also a brilliant win for Sean Dyche's team as they took apart Brighton 3-0 at the Amex Stadium to give them renewed hope of beating the drop.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 19:30 UK time (GMT)
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 14:30 ET
Pacific time: 11:30 PT
Central time: 13:30 CT
India
Kick-off is at 01:00 IST.
Australia
Kick-off is at 05:30 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game is not available on TV.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
