Image: Cambridge Score Offside Goal The To Take Lead Against Newcastle In Emirates FA Cup After Long VAR Wait

An FA Cup shock could be on the cards as League One side Cambridge take the lead against oil-rich Newcastle United.
The FA Cup is magic and always produces shock results. Cambridge make it 1-0 in the 57th minute through Joe Ironside as the lower league side surprise the Premier League side in their own backyard.
A huge scramble in the box ended up with the ball at the feet of Cambridge forward Joe Ironside, who turned and shot to put the underdogs into the lead.
As Newcastle United are the home side, VAR is available and was checked for offside. After a few minutes of looking, the VAR officials gave a controversial goal for the away side.
Newcastle Team: Dubravka; Ritchie, Schar, Krafth, Trippier; S. Longstaff, Shelvey, Joelinton; Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Fraser.
Subs: Gilliespie, Dummett, Hendrick, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson, Willock, White
Cambridge Team: Mitov; Williams, Iredale, Digby, Brophy; Ironside, Dunk, Okedins; May, Knibbs, Worman.
Subs: O'Neill, Gill, Hoolahan, Lankester, Bennett, Yearn, McConnell
