Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Image: Cambridge Score Offside Goal The To Take Lead Against Newcastle In Emirates FA Cup After Long VAR Wait

An FA Cup shock could be on the cards as League One side Cambridge take the lead against oil-rich Newcastle United.

The FA Cup is magic and always produces shock results. Cambridge make it 1-0 in the 57th minute through Joe Ironside as the lower league side surprise the Premier League side in their own backyard.

A huge scramble in the box ended up with the ball at the feet of Cambridge forward Joe Ironside, who turned and shot to put the underdogs into the lead. 

As Newcastle United are the home side, VAR is available and was checked for offside. After a few minutes of looking, the VAR officials gave a controversial goal for the away side.

Newcastle Team: Dubravka; Ritchie, Schar, Krafth, Trippier; S. Longstaff, Shelvey, Joelinton; Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Fraser.

Read More

Subs: Gilliespie, Dummett, Hendrick, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson, Willock, White

Cambridge Team: Mitov; Williams, Iredale, Digby, Brophy; Ironside, Dunk, Okedins; May, Knibbs, Worman.

Subs: O'Neill, Gill, Hoolahan, Lankester, Bennett, Yearn, McConnell

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Newcastle
Non LFC

Image: Cambridge Score Offside Goal The To Take Lead Against Newcastle In Emirates FA Cup After Long VAR Wait

2 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson Barcelona 4-0
Articles

Every Player To Take Kick Off For Liverpool In The Premier League This Season

15 minutes ago
Manchester United
News

Report: Manchester United Now Have Most Expensive Squad In World Football After Ferran Torres Sale To Barcelona

29 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

‘That Can Have an Impact on Your Well-Being’ - Virgil Van Dijk on Criticism & Staying at the Top of His Game

42 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

‘You Need a Bit of Luck’ - Virgil Van Dijk on Liverpool & Manchester City During December

1 hour ago
Kaide Gordon Tyler Morton
Match Coverage

Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Shrewsbury | FA Cup | Kaide Gordon? Mateusz Musiałowski?

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Naby Keita Taiwo Awoniyi Sadio Mane
Articles

What Could Jurgen Klopp Do With Liverpool’s System Whilst Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah Are Gone?

1 hour ago
FA Cup
Match Coverage

Match Prediction: Liverpool v Shrewsbury | FA Cup

2 hours ago