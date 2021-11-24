Champions League Preview: Wednesday - Manchester City v PSG, Liverpool v Porto, Atletico Madrid And More

The Champions League is down the last two matches and things are heating up as teams have a lot to play. Who will make the round 16? Who will drop into the Europa League?

Manchester City v PSG

The two money powerhouses collide once again with Manchester City holding the advantage.

A win for the home side will secure top spot for Group A but a draw or loss will leave the door wide open for PSG to overtake.

PSG have Club Brugge at home the last match with Manchester travelling to RB Leipzig. If PSG get a result tonight, they will be ahead on head to head if they finish level on points.

Manchester City will be going all out tonight and will want to get this over and done with early. The more the match goes on and it's still in the balance, PSG will fancy their chances of sneaking something with the quality they have.

Will City's relentelss pressure eventually pay dividends or will PSG's pacey breaks win them the match?

(Photo by J.E.E/SIPA/Sipa USA)

Liverpool v Porto

With Liverpool already qualified as group winners, the pressure will be on the Portuguese side to go and get something out of the match to book a place into the last 16.

Anything other than a win for Porto tonight, sets up a nervy final match at home to Atletico Madrid's for the final qualification spot.

Liverpool, however will have pride and want to win themselves, which makes it a thousand times trickier for the visitors.

Jurgen Klopp could possibly make changes, but not enough to say its a completely changed side. Liverpool will want the opportunity to bring players off towards the end, so expect early goals.

Can Porto shock a changed Liverpool side or will the home team still be too strong?

Atletico Madrid v AC Milan

This is a huge game for Atletico. They go into the match a point behind Porto and not in the qualification spots.

A win for the Spanish team will put qualification into their own hands. As Porto have a difficult match themselves, Atletico could end up leapfrogging them into second.

On the other hand, AC Milan will need to win both last matches to stand any chance of making the last 16. A win tonight for the Italian side will set up a very interesting scenario going into the last match, especially if Porto fail to beat Liverpool.

Can Diego Simeone's men put one foot into the next round or will AC Milan throw the group wide open?

(Photo by Sergio Ruiz / PRESSINPHOTO)

Sporting Lisbon v Borussia Dortmund

As Ajax have stormed the group already, the second place position is up for grabs for these two teams.

Sporting and Dortmund both find themselves on the same points with 2 matches left. The match tonight will be more important for Sporting to go and win, as they have a much tougher game left afterwards.

Expect a very exciting game full of goals and cards. Sporting, who have been brilliant domestically for the last few seasons, will be in the ascendancy but Dortmund on the break are full of danger with Erling Haaland up top.

Can the Portuguese champions turn domestic success into European success or will Haaland and Co punish missed opportunities.

FC Sheriff v Real Madrid

FC Sheriff shocked the footballing world as they humiliated Real Madrid at the Bernabeu by beating them in the reverse fixture.

Real Madrid will never want to be embarassed like that again and will be aiming for revenge. A win in this match for the visitors will not only confirm them group toppers, but it will gain back slight dignity they lost in the last head to head.

FC Sheriff however, still have a fantastic opportunity to qualify to the last 16 and shock the footballing world again. The crowd will be up for it and could play a big part in tonight's match.

If you're looking for a match to watch asna neutral tonight, this one I recommend. Can the unthinkable happen and FC Sheriff qualify and do the double of Real Madrid or will the dream be over tonight?

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

Other Fixtures

The two early matches have Ajax travelling to Turkey against Besiktas and Inter Milan welcome Shakthar Donetsk. Ajax have already qualified, but are looking too good to be stopped at the moment.

Inter Milan can qualify tonight against a very disappointing Shakthar side who have been woeful in Europe this season. If Inter win, the pressure is then on Real Madrid later to regain top spot.

The final match this evening is between Club Brugge an RB Leipzig. Leipzig have been the biggest let down in the competition this season after reaching the semi final two seasons ago. Club Brugge have slim chances of qualifying for the last 16, but chances nevertheless.