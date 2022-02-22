Chelsea v Lille: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | Liverpool Targets Jonathan David & Renato Sanches In Action

Chelsea host Lille on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.

Liverpool will be interested onlookers for the match at Stamford Bridge with them due to face the Blues at Wembley on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final.

IMAGO / Action Plus

There will also be two players heavily linked with the Reds in action, Jonathan David and Renato Sanches.

For Reds fans wanting to watch the game, the details are here.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

France

Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2.00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEST

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 2 and can be streamed on the BT Sport app and website.

For viewers in France, the game can be watched on Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport 1.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and TUDN.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). The match can also be streamed via the SonyLIV app.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook