November 28, 2021
Chelsea v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Premier League

After Liverpool took apart Southampton 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday, their title rivals Chelsea play against Manchester United on Sunday at Stamford Bridge and we bring you all the details of when and where you can see the game here.

Jurgen Klopp and his team will be interested viewers after goals from Diogo Jota x2, Thiago and Virgil van Dijk saw them leapfrog Manchester City in the table to move within a point of leaders Chelsea.

The Blues have been on good form themselves beating Leicester City last weekend 3-0 but know they need to keep winning so they don't give up the small advantage they currently have over their rivals.

It's been an awful week for Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked after the 4-1 defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road.

They will be hoping their good result in the Champions league in midweek will give them confidence ahead of the match in London.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 16:30 GMT kick off on Sunday, 28th November.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT time

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30am ET

Pacific time: 08:30am PT

Central time: 10:30am CT

India

Kick off is at 10:00PM IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

For US viewers, the game will be shown live on Peacock.

In India, the game will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

