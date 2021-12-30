'I'm Professional' Romelu Lukaku Ironically Slates Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Before Huge Liverpool Clash

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has bizarrely publicly criticised his manager Thomas Tuchel just days before huge match against Liverpool.

Chelsea are currently on a bad run of form, dropping more points last night thanks to a late equaliser from Brighton's Danny Welbeck.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Blues currently find themselves fighting to get back into a title race and trying to avoid getting dragged into a fight for top four.

Despite scoring in the last two matches for Chelsea, the former Inter Milan and Manchester United forward hasn't played his best this season

Speaking to Sky Sports Italy, Romelu Lukaku has publicly criticised manager Thomas Tuchel, stating that the German wants to play a different system he was expecting and expressing his desire to go back to Inter Milan.

"I really hope from bottom of my heart to return to Inter not at the end of my career, but when I'm still at top level to win more together.

“I want apologize to the Inter fan, timing of my words was wrong: what you did for me will remain forever.

"Physically I am fine. But I'm NOT happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system, I won't give up, I'll be professional.

'I am not happy with the situation but I am professional and I can't give up now."

Lukaku being the professional that he is, thought it would be best to say this to Sky Sports.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook