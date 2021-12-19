Breaking: Chelsea Forced To Play Without Striker Against Wolves As Thomas Tuchel Confirms Seven Positive Covid Cases

Chelsea were turned down by the Premier League to suspend today's match against Wolves. They're confirmed line-up sees no known striker as Thomas Tuchel states his team have 7 positive covid cases.

Today could be a huge day in the title race as all top three teams play away from home. Having already been in poor form recently, Chelsea will have to fight for all three points away to a decent Wolves side.

The new Omicron Variant has made it's impact on English football, with the majority of matches being postponed this weekend.

Despite have seven positive cases, Chelsea's attempt to get today's match postponed was rejected by the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel has now been forced to play without a recognised striker in today's vital match, with wide man Hakim Ziyech leading the line.

The players missing for Chelsea are Andreas Christensen, Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner, Kai Havartz and Romelu Lukaku.

A Chelsea spokesperson has publicly stated:

“We are deeply disappointed that our application was rejected as we felt we had a strong case for the postponement of today’s match on the grounds of players’ health and safety.”

Author Verdict

The Premier League need to be more specific in how these rules work becuzse 7 players missing is a lot just for covid. The huge number could mean others have false negatives for now.

Forget the match for a start off, the safety and health for the players, staff and their families should be prioritised.

My thoughts on the match however, the fact that Chelsea still have a strong bench, speaks volumes. The squad depth they have is ridiculous and have no excuses not to get the win today.

