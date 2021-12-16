Watch: Chelsea Drop Further Behind Manchester City And Liverpool In Premier League Title Race After Draw To Everton

Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Watch: Chelsea Drop Further Behind Manchester City And Liverpool In Premier League Title Race After Everton Draw

Author:

Chelsea drop more points as their poor form continues with a draw at home to Rafael Benitez's Everton, thanks to youngster Jarrad Braithwaite. As they fall further behind leaders Manchester City and Liverpool. 

The title race takes another twist, as Everton take an unexpected point at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

Chelsea scraped a win at the weekend against Leeds United with a 94th minute penalty, but their luck ran out tonight. In what has been their worst run of the season, Chelsea now find themselves four points behind the top of the league. 

Mason Mount put Chelsea into the lead with only 20 minutes remaining, after lovely build up play. The in form Mount smashed it past the keeper on the inside post.

Chelsea were looking like they were going to take all three points, but Everton had other plans. Four minutes after going behind, youngster Jarrad Braithwaite levelled for the visitors. 

His first goal for the Toffees came from a wonderful cross by Anthony Gordon. Braithwaite headed home, which in the end won a brilliant point for Everton.

With uncertainty on the continuing of the league, the two points dropped by Chelsea tonight could be huge. 

Manchester City wiped the floor with Leeds United the other night and Liverpool are currently winning. 

With match after match possibly coming up and the World Club Cup to play, Chelsea could find themselves out of a title race pretty quick. 

For the rest of the Premier League fixtures for the Christmas period, you can see here. 

Premier League Fixtures: Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year

