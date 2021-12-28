'Come Back Ole All Is Forgiven' - Fans React To Manchester United Draw With Newcastle

After Manchester United snatched a point away to Newcastle on Monday evening, fans have taken to social media and it's fair to say they were less than impressed.

Newcastle took the lead in the 7th minute with a terrific strike from Allan Saint-Maximin but were pegged back in the second half through Edinson Cavani's scruffy equaliser.

Eddie Howe's team could and should have won the game but in the end were denied by the brilliance of David De Gea.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the result:

'Count ourselves lucky to even get a point tonight. Nowhere near good enough! #MUFC'

'Come back Ole all is forgiven! Man Utd absolutely battered,Ronaldo should’ve been sent off and Varane’s handball should’ve been a pen….Europa League at best! #HistoryFC'

'Manchester United are a shambles, poor recruitment, no style of play. Sancho isn’t worth £7.5m let alone £75m, what a flop.'

'Stole a result there. Shocking performance.'

'Hanging on for a point they didn't deserve to the worst Newcastle squad in years WOW'

