Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

'Come Back Ole All Is Forgiven' - Fans React To Manchester United Draw With Newcastle

Author:

After Manchester United snatched a point away to Newcastle on Monday evening, fans have taken to social media and it's fair to say they were less than impressed.

Newcastle took the lead in the 7th minute with a terrific strike from Allan Saint-Maximin but were pegged back in the second half through Edinson Cavani's scruffy equaliser.

Eddie Howe's team could and should have won the game but in the end were denied by the brilliance of David De Gea.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the result:

'Count ourselves lucky to even get a point tonight. Nowhere near good enough! #MUFC'

'Come back Ole all is forgiven! Man Utd absolutely battered,Ronaldo should’ve been sent off and Varane’s handball should’ve been a pen….Europa League at best! #HistoryFC'

Read More

'Manchester United are a shambles, poor recruitment, no style of play. Sancho isn’t worth £7.5m let alone £75m, what a flop.'

'Stole a result there. Shocking performance.'

'Hanging on for a point they didn't deserve to the worst Newcastle squad in years WOW' 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Edinson Cavani
Non LFC

'Come Back Ole All Is Forgiven' - Fans React To Manchester United Draw With Newcastle

2 minutes ago
Jarrod Bowen Adama Traore
Transfers

'He Could Be The Next Salah' - Pundit On Striker & Liverpool Transfer Target

32 minutes ago
Virgil Van Dijk
Quotes

'He's Now Back To His Best' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Virgil Van Dijk

1 hour ago
Saint-Maximin
Non LFC

Watch Highlights: Manchester United Get Lucky Draw Against Newcastle United Despite Help From Referee Craig Pawson

12 hours ago
Edinson Cavani
Non LFC

Watch: Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester United Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

12 hours ago
Premier League ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 19 - Boxing Day Fixtures

13 hours ago
Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

13 hours ago
Edinson Cavani
Non LFC

Watch: Edinson Cavani Goal For Manchester United Equalises Against Newcastle United

13 hours ago