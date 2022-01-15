Skip to main content
Confirmed Line Ups: Aston Villa v Manchester United | Premier League | EPL - No Cristiano Ronaldo

Aston Villa will face Manchester United for the second time in six days on Saturday when they meet at Villa Park in the Premier League and here are the confirmed line ups.

The two teams met at Old Trafford on Monday in the FA Cup with United edging to a 1-0 victory through an early Scott McTominay goal.

The scoreline flattered Ralf Rangnick's team however as Villa were a constant threat throughout and unfortunate to have a goal chalked off by VAR in the second half.

After the game on Monday, Steven Gerrard will believe that if his team can turn up with the same attitude and tenacity, they will stand a good chance of taking the three points.

Here are the confirmed line ups:

Aston Villa Starting XI

Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne, Douglas Luiz, Morgan Sanson, Jacob Ramsey, Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins

Read More

Aston Villa Subs

Jed Steer, Matt Targett, Kortney Hause, Tim Iroegbunam, Kaine Kesler, Ashley Young, Philippe Coutinho, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cameron Archer

Manchester United Starting XI

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Elanga, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Jadon Sancho, Juan Mata, Donny Van De Beek

Confirmed Line Ups: Aston Villa v Manchester United | Premier League | EPL - No Cristiano Ronaldo

