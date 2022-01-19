Confirmed Line Ups: Brentford v Manchester United | Premier League | EPL | Cristiano Ronaldo Returns, Maguire Surprise
Manchester United travel to Brentford on Wednesday looking to get back to winning ways in a Premier League clash and we can bring you the confirmed line ups.
Ralf Rangnick's team threw away a two goal lead at Aston Villa on Saturday evening to draw 2-2.
Brentford under Thomas Frank have lost four of their last five matches and lost 3-0 to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
They currently sit in a comfortable position, ten points above the relegation zone but will keen to secure more points to ensure safety.
Here are the confirmed line ups:
Read More
Brentford Starting XI
Jonas Lossl, Mads Bech Sorensen, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Sergi Canos, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney
Brentford Subs
Alvaro Fernandez, Kristoffer Ajer, Finley Stevens, Rico Henry, Shandon Baptiste, Mads Bidstrup, Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddos, Marcus Forss,
Manchester United Starting XI
David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United Subs
Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Donny Van De Beek, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Eduardo Camavinga Allowed To Leave Real Madrid, Liverpool Keen - Price Tag Revealed
- BREAKING: Potential Liverpool kit for 2022/23 Leaked on Twitter
- Reports: Liverpool to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona on a free transfer
- Breaking: Robert Lewandowski Of Bayern Munich Crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player 2021
- Report: EFL Cup Semi-Final Between Arsenal And Liverpool Postponement Possibility
- 'It's Like A Family' - Jurgen Klopp On His Love For Liverpool As He Reaches His 350th Game For The Club
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook