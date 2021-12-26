Confirmed Line Ups: Manchester City v Leicester City | Premier League | EPL

Manchester City take on Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon hoping to extend their lead over rivals Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table. We can now bring you the confirmed line ups.

Pep Guardiola's team are currently three points clear of the Reds and six points clear of Thomas Tuchel's Blues.

The Foxes have had a poor start to the season based on their recent high standards and currently sit ninth in the table on 22 points.

Manchester City Team

Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling

Manchester City Subs

Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Nathan Ake, Luke Mbete, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kayky, Cole Palmer,

Leicester Team

Kasper Schmeichel, Marc Albrighton, Daniel Amartey, Jannik Vestergaard, Luke Thomas, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman

Leicester Subs

Eldin Jakupovic, Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne, Ben Nelson, Wilfred Ndidi, Kasey McAteer, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Jamie Vardy

