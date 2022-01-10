Confirmed Line Ups: Manchester United v Aston Villa | FA Cup Third Round - Surprising Cristiano Ronaldo News

Manchester United take on Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the FA Cup third round on Monday in what promises to be the tie of the round and we bring you the confirmed line ups for the clash.

Ralf Rangnick will be desperate for a positive performance and a victory after the home defeat against Wolves on Monday has left question marks as to whether some of the players are buying into his methods and tactics.

Cristiano Ronaldo is ruled out with a hip injury.

Steven Gerrard will do his best to see off his old foes as he takes a Villa side to Old Trafford off the back of defeat at Brentford in the Premier League.

Here are the confirmed line ups:

Manchester United Staring XI

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Tom Heaton, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-BIssaka, Amad Diallo, Donny Van De Beek, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Anthony Elanga

Aston Villa Starting XI

Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, John McGinn, , Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey, Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings

Aston Villa Subs

Jed Steer, Viljami Sinisalo, Kortney Hause, Morgan Sanson, Tim Iroegbunam, Carney Chukwuemeka, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Anwar El Ghazi, Cameron Archer

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be on BBC One.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canada viewers the game can be watched on Sportsnet and live streamed on SN NOW.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Ten 2 and can be streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Australian viewers can view the match on the 10Play streaming service.

