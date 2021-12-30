Confirmed Line Ups: Manchester United v Burnley | Premier League | EPL
Manchester United take on Burnley in the Premier League on Thursday evening needing a win to stay in touch with the race for the top four and we can now bring you the confirmed line ups.
The Red Devils were very disappointing and lucky not to lose late on as they drew 1-1 with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United on Monday.
Burnley are in the relegation zone having had their last three games postponed and will therefore be desperate for the points when they visit Old Trafford.
Here are the details of the line ups.
Manchester United Team
David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani
Manchester United Subs
Dean Henderson, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Anthony Elanga
Burnley Team
Wayne Hennessey, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Johann Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Aaron Lennon, Chris Wood
Burnley Subs
Will Norris, Erik Pieters, Phil Bardsley, Nathan Collins, Bobby Thomas, Dale Stephens, Matej Vydra
