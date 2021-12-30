Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Confirmed Line Ups: Manchester United v Burnley | Premier League | EPL

Author:

Manchester United take on Burnley in the Premier League on Thursday evening needing a win to stay in touch with the race for the top four and we can now bring you the confirmed line ups.

The Red Devils were very disappointing and lucky not to lose late on as they drew 1-1 with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United on Monday.

Burnley are in the relegation zone having had their last three games postponed and will therefore be desperate for the points when they visit Old Trafford.

Here are the details of the line ups.

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani

Read More

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Anthony Elanga

Burnley Team

Wayne Hennessey, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Johann Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Aaron Lennon, Chris Wood

Burnley Subs

Will Norris, Erik Pieters, Phil Bardsley, Nathan Collins, Bobby Thomas, Dale Stephens, Matej Vydra

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Old Trafford Manchester United
Non LFC

Confirmed Line Ups: Manchester United v Burnley | Premier League | EPL

19 seconds ago
Romelu Lukaku
Non LFC

'I'm Professional' Romelu Lukaku Ironically Slates Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Before Huge Liverpool Clash

51 minutes ago
Franck Kessié
Transfers

Report: AC Milan Midfielder Franck Kessie Exit 'More And More Probable' After Liverpool 'Very Interesting Offer'

2 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Quotes

‘It’s Not Going to Be Easy’ - Diogo Jota on Liverpool’s Game Against Chelsea

3 hours ago
Roberto Firmino Alisson
News

Brazilian Duo Alisson & Roberto Firmino Missing In Training Photos Ahead of Chelsea Clash

3 hours ago
Thiago
News

Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Crunch Chelsea Clash - Thiago, Minamino, Adrian Updates

4 hours ago
Ryan Gravenberch
Articles

Top 10 Liverpool 'Should' Buys: Summer Transfer Window (10-6) - Ajax Double Swoop, Tottenham Star And Ballon d'Or Future Winner

4 hours ago
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Join Newcastle, Manchester United, Leicester & Everton In Race For Aberdeen Teenager

6 hours ago