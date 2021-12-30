Confirmed Line Ups: Manchester United v Burnley | Premier League | EPL

Manchester United take on Burnley in the Premier League on Thursday evening needing a win to stay in touch with the race for the top four and we can now bring you the confirmed line ups.

The Red Devils were very disappointing and lucky not to lose late on as they drew 1-1 with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United on Monday.

Burnley are in the relegation zone having had their last three games postponed and will therefore be desperate for the points when they visit Old Trafford.

Here are the details of the line ups.

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Anthony Elanga

Burnley Team

Wayne Hennessey, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Johann Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Aaron Lennon, Chris Wood

Burnley Subs

Will Norris, Erik Pieters, Phil Bardsley, Nathan Collins, Bobby Thomas, Dale Stephens, Matej Vydra

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook