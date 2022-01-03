Confirmed Line Ups: Manchester United v Wolves | Premier League | EPL - Phil Jones Starts

Manchester United take on Wolves on Monday hoping to build on the victory against Burnley on Thursday and we can bring you the details of the line ups.

The match is at Old Trafford and kicks off at 5:30pm UK time.

The Red Devils can go within a point of West Ham United in fourth with a victory and keep up the pressure on those teams around them.

In some surprising team news for Manchester United, Phil Jones returns to the starting XI with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly all missing.

Wolves under Bruno Lage have been impressive so far this season and can leapfrog Brighton in eighth with a victory at Old Trafford.

Here are the line ups:

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga

Wolves Team

Jose Sa, Max Kilman, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Francisco Trincao, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Fernando Marcal, Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez

Wolves Subs

John Ruddy, Hugo Bueno, Rayan Ait Nouri, Ki-Jana Hoever, Leander Dendoncker, Luke Cundle, Bruno Jordao, Fabio Silva, Adama Traore

