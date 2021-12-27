Confirmed Line Ups / Teams: Newcastle United v Manchester United | Premier League | EPL

Manchester United travel to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United in a Premier League clash on Monday evening and we can bring you the confirmed line ups.

Ralf Rangnick's team have had their last two matches cancelled due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

They need a win to ensure they keep up with both Arsenal and Tottenham who have been in good form of late in the race for top four.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle have continued to struggle during some difficult fixtures and remain in the bottom three badly in need of points.

Here are the confirmed lineups.

Newcastle United Team

Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Kraft, Ryan Fraser, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

Newcastle United Subs

Freddie Woodman, Mark Gillespie, Miguel Almiron, Jeff Hendrick, Elliot Anderson, Joe White, Jacob Murphy, Dwight Gayle

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Elanga

