Costa Rica v USA: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 CONCACAF Qualifying Match

Costa Rica host the USA in the final group game in the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match here.

Both teams are guaranteed top four finishes in the final standings and the USA will qualify automatically for the competition in Qatar if they can avoid a heavy defeat with their 5-1 victory over Panama on Sunday helping their goal difference.

Should Costa Rica finish fourth, they will face a playoff match against the winners in Oceania in an inter-confederation playoff in June.

IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off time: 02:05 UK time (Thursday)

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time: 21:05 ET (Wednesday)

Pacific time: 18:05 PT (Wednesday)

Central time: 20:05 CT (Wednesday)

Costa Rica

Kick-off is at 19:05 (Wednesday)

Where To Watch

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, Universo, Universo NOW, Telemundo, and Deportes En Vivo.

For viewers in Costa Rica, the match is available via Teletica Canal 7 and Teletica En Vivo.

International viewers can watch via Bet365.

