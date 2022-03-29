Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Costa Rica v USA: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 CONCACAF Qualifying Match

Costa Rica host the USA in the final group game in the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match here.

Both teams are guaranteed top four finishes in the final standings and the USA will qualify automatically for the competition in Qatar if they can avoid a heavy defeat with their 5-1 victory over Panama on Sunday helping their goal difference.

Should Costa Rica finish fourth, they will face a playoff match against the winners in Oceania in an inter-confederation playoff in June.

World Cup, Qatar

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off time: 02:05 UK time (Thursday)

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time:  21:05 ET (Wednesday)

Pacific time:   18:05 PT (Wednesday)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Central time:  20:05 CT (Wednesday)

Costa Rica

Kick-off is at   19:05 (Wednesday)

Where To Watch

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, Universo, Universo NOW, Telemundo, and Deportes En Vivo.

For viewers in Costa Rica, the match is available via Teletica Canal 7 and Teletica En Vivo.

International viewers can watch via Bet365.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Joe Gomez, Liverpool FC
Articles

Gomez And England | World Cup Hopes Slim At Present, But Opportunity Beckons In Weeks Ahead

By Julian Prahalathan5 minutes ago
Robert Lewandowski Mohamed Salah
Transfers

'I Can't Say' - Barcelona Chairman Laporta Refuses To Rule Out Moves For Salah & Lewandowski

By Neil Andrew25 minutes ago
Steven Gerrard
Transfers

Report: Steven Gerrard Tipped To Hold Off Competition From Liverpool & Others In Raid Of Former Club For Striker

By Neil Andrew54 minutes ago
Virgil Van Dijk
News

International Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players - Salah And Mane Playoff For World Cup Place

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'A Delicate Balancing Act' - Journalist Close To Club Says How Much He Thinks Liverpool Should Offer Mohamed Salah As Contract Stalemate Rumbles On

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Roberto Firmino Brazil
Quotes

'I Had My Haircut Just Like Ronaldo' - Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino On His World Cup Memories

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'His Arrival Here Changed Everything' - Roberto Firmino Describes His First Encounter At Liverpool With Manager Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Quotes

England Manager Gareth Southgate Gives Liverpool Transfer Boost In Their Pursuit Of Jude Bellingham | International Break

By Damon Carr3 hours ago