December 29, 2021
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Begs To Join Barcelona After Manchester United Dressing Room Turns Against Ralf Rangnik

According to reports, Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to Barcelona and has directly contacted Xavi to save him. 

The Portuguese forward joined his old club in the Summer to win trophies, but with a manager change and an awful start to the season, Ronaldo is already wanting out.

Manchester United started the season as one of the favourites to be Premier League champions, but instead find themselves fighting for top four before Christmas. Rangnik's men played out an embarrassing draw in Monday night's match against relegation battling Newcastle United.

Despite things looking up for Man United since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they have continued their poor form and scrounging results. Recently, speculation suggest that the dressing room have already lost faith in the manager and there have been bust-ups between players.

Portugal's superstar Cristiano Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United in the Summer from Italian side Juventus. Before the season started, Ronaldo expressed his reasons for coming back, stating that he is 'not here for a vacation.'

Today, reports from Mundo Deportivo that Cristiano Ronaldo has had enough and has contacted Xavi and Pique over a move to Barcelona. Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has already began negotiations with Laporta over the potential move.

