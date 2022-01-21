Cristiano Ronaldo Doubtful For Manchester United's Premier League Clash With West Ham

Cristiano Ronaldo has been confirmed as an injury doubt as Manchester United prepare to take on West Ham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The clash is a key one in the battle for top four with the Hammers sitting in fourth, two points above Ralf Rangnick's team having played a game more.

As reported on the official Manchester United website, interim manager Rangnick confirmed that his Portuguese superstar is suffering from a neck injury and will need to be assessed as to whether he can take part.

“Cristiano is a question mark because he has a problem with his neck.

“He received treatment yesterday for two-three hours and we will have to wait to see how he feels today.

Rangnick went on to confirm that they would also need to wait to see if Edinson Cavani would be fit.

“Edi hasn’t been training with the team yet and will hopefully resume training today and then we’ll take the final decision after the training session today, [around] if he will be available for the game tomorrow.”

