Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Cristiano Ronaldo Doubtful For Manchester United's Premier League Clash With West Ham

Cristiano Ronaldo has been confirmed as an injury doubt as Manchester United prepare to take on West Ham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The clash is a key one in the battle for top four with the Hammers sitting in fourth, two points above Ralf Rangnick's team having played a game more.

Cristiano Ronaldo Ralf Rangnick

As reported on the official Manchester United website, interim manager Rangnick confirmed that his Portuguese superstar is suffering from a neck injury and will need to be assessed as to whether he can take part.

“Cristiano is a question mark because he has a problem with his neck.

“He received treatment yesterday for two-three hours and we will have to wait to see how he feels today.

Read More

Rangnick went on to confirm that they would also need to wait to see if Edinson Cavani would be fit.

“Edi hasn’t been training with the team yet and will hopefully resume training today and then we’ll take the final decision after the training session today, [around] if he will be available for the game tomorrow.”

Liverpool fans can see when and where to watch the game here as their old foes United attempt to close the ten point gap that currently separates the two teams.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Cristiano Ronaldo Ralf Rangnick
Non LFC

Cristiano Ronaldo Doubtful For Manchester United's Premier League Clash With West Ham

3 minutes ago
Old Trafford Manchester United
Non LFC

Manchester United v West Ham United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia

21 minutes ago
Dusan Vlahovic
Non LFC

Report: Arsenal Agree Terms With Fiorentina For Liverpool Target Dusan Vlahovic

1 hour ago
Geremi
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Geremi Interview | AFCON, Mohamed Salah, Champions League, Newcastle & Joel Matip

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'Keep Your Best Player' - Former Chelsea Player Geremi on Mohamed Salah’s Contract Situation With Liverpool

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'It Is My Wish' - Former Real Madrid & Chelsea Star Geremi on Mohamed Salah Winning the Ballon D’or in the Future

2 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
News

Crystal Palace v Liverpool: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp

2 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Watch: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Carabao Cup | EFL Cup

2 hours ago