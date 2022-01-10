Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Phil Jones Absent From Manchester United Squad To Face Aston Villa In the FA Cup

Manchester United will be missing Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones for the huge FA Cup third round clash against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Monday evening.

Speaking ahead of the game, interim manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed that Ronaldo would be missing as a result of a minor issue.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

“I spoke to Cristiano yesterday before training, he said he’d had problems for the last couple days, some minor problems. In the end we decided it made sense not to take risks, so we decided to rest him.”

Sancho is missing with tight hamstrings and Jones who was so impressive against Wolves a week ago has a calf issue.

Here are the confirmed line ups:

Manchester United Staring XI

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Tom Heaton, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-BIssaka, Amad Diallo, Donny Van De Beek, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Anthony Elanga

Aston Villa Starting XI

Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, John McGinn, , Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey, Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings

Aston Villa Subs

Jed Steer, Viljami Sinisalo, Kortney Hause, Morgan Sanson, Tim Iroegbunam, Carney Chukwuemeka, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Anwar El Ghazi, Cameron Archer

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be on BBC One.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canada viewers the game can be watched on Sportsnet and live streamed on SN NOW.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Ten 2 and can be streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Australian viewers can view the match on the 10Play streaming service.

