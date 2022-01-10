Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Phil Jones Absent From Manchester United Squad To Face Aston Villa In the FA Cup

Manchester United will be missing Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones for the huge FA Cup third round clash against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Monday evening.

Speaking ahead of the game, interim manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed that Ronaldo would be missing as a result of a minor issue.

Cristiano Ronaldo

“I spoke to Cristiano yesterday before training, he said he’d had problems for the last couple days, some minor problems. In the end we decided it made sense not to take risks, so we decided to rest him.”

Sancho is missing with tight hamstrings and Jones who was so impressive against Wolves a week ago has a calf issue.

Here are the confirmed line ups:

Manchester United Staring XI

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Tom Heaton, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-BIssaka, Amad Diallo, Donny Van De Beek, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Anthony Elanga

Aston Villa Starting XI

Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, John McGinn, , Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey, Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings

Read More

Aston Villa Subs

Jed Steer, Viljami Sinisalo, Kortney Hause, Morgan Sanson, Tim Iroegbunam, Carney Chukwuemeka, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Anwar El Ghazi, Cameron Archer

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be on BBC One.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canada viewers the game can be watched on Sportsnet and live streamed on SN NOW.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Ten 2 and can be streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Australian viewers can view the match on the 10Play streaming service.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Phil Jones Absent From Manchester United Squad To Face Aston Villa In the FA Cup

1 minute ago
Manchester United
News

Liverpool Officially Announce Arrival Of Former Manchester United, Arsenal And Sevilla Key Man

29 minutes ago
Old Trafford Manchester United
Non LFC

Confirmed Line Ups: Manchester United v Aston Villa | FA Cup Third Round - Surprising Cristiano Ronaldo News

31 minutes ago
Divock Origi
Exclusive Interviews

Divock Origi Pushing For Liverpool January Transfer Despite Agreement With Jurgen Klopp With Newcastle United, West Ham and Lazio All Interested

59 minutes ago
Arnaut Danjuma
Transfers

'There Are Better Players Out There For That Price Tag' - Former England Player On Liverpool Target After Release Clause Revealed

1 hour ago
Rinsola Babajide
News

Official: Liverpool Announce Departure Of Rinsola Babajide

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Barcelona
Quotes

'I'll Love To Win For My Country' - Egyptian King Mohamed Salah Wants AFCON To Be His First International Trophy

2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Non LFC

Watch: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Goal Wins AFCON Opener For Senegal Against Zimbabwe

2 hours ago