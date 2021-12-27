Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. 

Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.

Ralf Rangnik has yet to ingrain his gegenpressing football into the Manchester United team, as they continue to struggle in their top four fight. This match has been no different, with Man United going into half-time.behind against relegation threatened Newcastle.

Ten minutes into the second half, the referee made a huge call by only giving Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo a yellow card for a red card tackle.

The striker saw his team-mate Alex Telles lose the ball to a brilliant challenge and ran over to take his frustrations out on Newcastle's Ryan Fraser. 

Ronaldo booted Fraser in similar fashion to what Liverpool's Andy Robertson did a week ago, who in that case got a red card.

