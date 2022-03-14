Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City | Premier League | Gritty Eagles Provide Title Race Boost For Liverpool

Manchester City failed to capitalise on their dominance as they drew 0-0 against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday to give Liverpool a helping hand in the title race.

Pep Guardiola's team were dominant throughout but failed to convert a couple of guilt-edged chances that would have given them the three points.

City were unfortunate to not take the lead when Joao Cancelo rattled the post in the first half but Aymeric Laporte blasted the rebound over.

Palace remained resolute however and after Bernardo Silva failed to force the ball home from a Jack Grealish cross when it looked like he would score, they had a couple of opportunities themselves.

Crystal Palace Team

Vicente Guaita;

Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi, Tyrick Mitchell;

Cheikhou Kouyaté, Jeffrey Schlupp;

Michael Olise, Conor Gallagher, Wilfred Zaha;

Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Manchester City Team

Ederson;

Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, João Cancelo;

Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva;

Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

What Does This Match Mean For The Title Race?

Manchester City are now four points ahead of Liverpool in the race for the title but the Reds have a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp's team now travel to North London to play Arsenal on Wednesday in what will be a tough fixture with the Gunners in fine form themselves.

The two title rivals meet in what looks like being a pivotal clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, 10th April.

