Crystal Palace v Arsenal: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, India, Canada, Australia
Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park on Monday evening to take on Crystal Palace in a crucial encounter in the top four race and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Whilst Manchester City and Liverpool have broken away from the rest, Chelsea are not yet out of range and a victory on Monday would see the Gunners move to within just two points of their London rivals.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Tuesday)
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Tuesday)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and Sky GO.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Watford | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jota & Fabinho Give Reds Victory
- Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 31 & Rearranged Matchweek 19 Game - April 2nd To 6th
- Agent Of Liverpool Superstar Finally Breaks Silence On Contract Extension As Uncertainty Surrounds His Future
- 'I Think Dortmund Would Accept An Offer' - Former Player On Price Tag Of Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham
- FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw: Netherlands To Face Senegal With Liverpool Teammates Virgil van Dijk & Sadio Mane Set To Collide In Qatar
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok