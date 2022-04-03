Skip to main content
Crystal Palace v Arsenal: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, India, Canada, Australia

Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park on Monday evening to take on Crystal Palace in a crucial encounter in the top four race and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Whilst Manchester City and Liverpool have broken away from the rest, Chelsea are not yet out of range and a victory on Monday would see the Gunners move to within just two points of their London rivals.

Selhurst Park

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  8:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Tuesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Tuesday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and Sky GO.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

