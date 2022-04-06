Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona: How To Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, US, Germany, Spain, India, Canada, Australia
Liverpool targets, Gavi and Ronald Araujo, will be in action on Thursday evening as Barcelona travel to Eintracht Frankfurt for a UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST)
Germany/Spain
Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Friday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Friday)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport Extra, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
Viewers in Germany can watch on RTL, RTL+ and Servus TV.
For viewers in Spain, the match will be available on Movistar+ and Movistar Liga de Campeones.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on JioTV and Sony LIV.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.
