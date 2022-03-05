Elche v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

Elche host Barcelona on Sunday in a La Liga clash and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

IMAGO / imagebroker

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 3:15pm GMT

Spain

Kick-off is at 4:15pm CET

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 10:15am ET

Pacific time: 7:15am PT

Central time: 9:15am CT

India

Kick-off is at 20:45 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 02:15 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLiga TV.

For viewers in Spain, the game can be watched on Movistar+ and Movistar LaLiga.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select, JioTV, MTV India.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports Connect.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook