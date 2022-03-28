England v Ivory Coast: How to Watch/Live Stream | International Friendly

England take on Ivory Coast at Wembley on Tuesday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match here.

Gareth Southgate's team came through a tough test to beat Switzerland on Saturday after falling behind, thanks to goals from Luke Shaw and a Harry Kane penalty.

The Ivory Coast also pushed World Champions France to the limit on Friday losing 2-1 to an injury time winner from Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off time: 19:45 UK time

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 ET

Pacific time: 11:45 PT

Central time: 13:45 CT

Ivory Coast

Kick-off is at 18:45

Australia

Kick-off is at 05:45 (AEDT)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK the game will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky GO Extra.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For viewers in the Ivory Coast the game can be watched on RTI.

For Australian viewers, the game can be watched on Optus Sport.

