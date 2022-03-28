England v Ivory Coast: How to Watch/Live Stream | International Friendly
England take on Ivory Coast at Wembley on Tuesday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match here.
Gareth Southgate's team came through a tough test to beat Switzerland on Saturday after falling behind, thanks to goals from Luke Shaw and a Harry Kane penalty.
The Ivory Coast also pushed World Champions France to the limit on Friday losing 2-1 to an injury time winner from Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off time: 19:45 UK time
United States of America
Eastern time: 14:45 ET
Pacific time: 11:45 PT
Central time: 13:45 CT
Ivory Coast
Kick-off is at 18:45
Australia
Kick-off is at 05:45 (AEDT)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK the game will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky GO Extra.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For viewers in the Ivory Coast the game can be watched on RTI.
For Australian viewers, the game can be watched on Optus Sport.
