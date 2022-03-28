Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

England v Ivory Coast: How to Watch/Live Stream | International Friendly

England take on Ivory Coast at Wembley on Tuesday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match here.

Gareth Southgate's team came through a tough test to beat Switzerland on Saturday after falling behind, thanks to goals from Luke Shaw and a Harry Kane penalty.

The Ivory Coast also pushed World Champions France to the limit on Friday losing 2-1 to an injury time winner from Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni.

Wembley Stadium

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off time: 19:45 UK time

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 ET

Pacific time:   11:45 PT

Central time: 13:45 CT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ivory Coast

Kick-off is at 18:45

Australia

Kick-off is at 05:45 (AEDT)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK the game will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky GO Extra.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For viewers in the Ivory Coast the game can be watched on RTI.

For Australian viewers, the game can be watched on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Fabio Carvalho Harry Wilson
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have 'Agreement In Principle To Sign Championship Wonderkid

By Sam Jones22 minutes ago
Diogo Jota
Non LFC

Portugal v North Macedonia: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 Playoff | Jota To Make It To Qatar?

By Neil Andrew34 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola
Quotes

'I Sense Some Nervousness' - Former Player Believes Manchester City Will Be Feeling Premier League Title Pressure From Liverpool

By Neil Andrew55 minutes ago
Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Leeds United’s Raphinha Price Revealed As Liverpool Set To Miss Out To Barcelona

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Declan Rice Jude Bellingham Jordan Henderson
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Not Expected To Join Manchester City, Manchester United & Chelsea In Race For England International Midfielder

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Leicester
Quotes

‘Best Player In History’ Liverpool Fan Adebayo Akinfenwa Gives Huge Praise To Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Damon Carr15 hours ago
Victor Osimhen
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle, Arsenal, Manchester United & Real Madrid Interested In Victor Osimhen, Huge Price Tag Revealed, Mohamed Salah Replacement?

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
World Cup, Qatar
News

2022 World Cup: Who Has Already Qualified For Qatar? What Is Left To Be Decided?

By Neil Andrew17 hours ago