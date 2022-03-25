Skip to main content
England v Switzerland: How to Watch/Live Stream | International Friendly | Jordan Henderson To Face Former Liverpool Teammate Xherdan Shaqiri?

England take on Switzerland in an international friendly on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Wembley

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 17:30 UK time 

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time:  13:30 ET

Pacific time:    10:30 PT

Central time:   12:30 CT

India

Kick-off is at 23:00 (IST)

Switzerland

Kick-off is at 18:30 (CET)

Australia

Kick-off is at 04:30 (AEDT)

Where to Watch

In the UK, the match will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on the Sky GO app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For viewers in Switzerland, the match can be watched on RTS Sport, RTS 2, SRF zwei, and RSI La 2.

The match in India can be watched on SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, SonyLiv, and JioTV.

In Australia, the match can be watched on Optus Sport.

