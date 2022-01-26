Erling Haaland Believes Robert Lewandowski Is The Best Player In The World, Leaving Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Out Of Top Three

Erling Haaland Believes Robert Lewandowski Is The Best Player In The World, Followed By Karim Benzema And Lionel Messi

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland states that rival Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski is currently the best player in the world, with Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and PSG's Lionel Messi make up the top three.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski missed out on a Ballon d'Or at the end of last year, as Lionel Messi once against collected the award.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was another player that was underseveredly overlooked, with the Egyptian coming just 7th.

As debates roll on to who us current the best footballer in the world, Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland has had his say.

Speaking with ESPN, the Norwegian striker makes his views publicly. Haalnd's Bundesliga rivals Robert Lewandowski is the man to top his list, with Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema filling his second and third place.

"Top 3 in the world? You have to say Lewandowski is number one and then for me you have Benzema, he's also been amazing, but Messi is also outstanding - so Benzema and Messi share second and third place."

