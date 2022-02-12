Espanyol v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India, Spain

Barcelona travel to Espanyol on Sunday in a La Liga clash and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.

The Catalan club moved into fourth after an impressive 4-2 victory over Atletico Madrid last week and now have third placed Real Betis in their sights.

The opponents on Sunday for Xavi's team, Espanyol, are in a solid mid-table position with 27 points from 23 games.

Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game:

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 8:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

Spain

Kick-off is at 9:00pm

India

Kick-off is at 01:30 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on Premier Sports and La Liga TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on TSN.

Viewers in Spain can see the game on Movistar, Orange or Gol.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot and MTV.

