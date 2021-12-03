Everton Board Call Emergency Meeting As Rafael Benitez's Future Looks Unknown Following Merseyside Derby Humiliation Against Liverpool

Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright has called for an emergency board meeting, with pressure growing on manager Rafael Benitez after being thrashed by his former club Liverpool in Wednesday night's dramatic match.

Rafael Benitez's future as Everton manager is look very bleak and the pressure was cranked up Wednesday night when his former club Liverpool gave them a footballing lesson at Goodison Park.

Rafael Benitez joined Everton after Carlo Ancelotti left Merseyside, despite having managed the rivals from down the road. Although the Spaniard is respected throughout the whole city, from both sets of fans, due to his support for the Hillsborough disaster families. He still wasn't welcomed with open arms by the Everton fans.

He was never going to get a sufficient amount of time to prove himself to a fanbase that didn't want him there in the first place. He has certainly been on borrowed time since signing.

Bill Kenwright put faith into the legendary manager to turn the club around, which is losing battle at the moment. Fans let the board know on Wednesday night their thoughts about the running of their club.

Many fans left early from the derby, some even at the 20 minute mark when Liverpool's Mohamed Salah made it 2-0. Not only did this speak volumes of the fans' thoughts, some even decided to shout directly in the board members faces as they left the ground themselves. One took to talkSPORT to vent his anger.

Following Wednesday's embarrassment at the hands of Liverpool, the Everton chairman has called for an emergency boardroom meeting.

Can we see another manager being sacked in what has been a merry-go-round in the Premier League this season?

