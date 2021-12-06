Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Watch: Everton Fans Leave Goodison Park Early Once Again In Protest Against The Board, Following Their Disgust After Liverpool Embarassment

Author:

Everton fans make it twice in a week, as they leave Goodison Park in the first half once again. They scarpered out of the stadium on Wednesday night when Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 to Liverpool, but this walkout against Arsenal is protest rather than conceding. 

Everton Goodison Park

Some fans had seen enough midweek after watching their side be humiliated in the Merseyside derby against Jurgen Klopp's men. The aftermath of Wednesday's result has sparked a reaction for the Everton fans and tonight some of them have shown their feelings through action.

Tonight's protest and walkout was planned during their game against Arsenal. Some fans stuck to their words and started to leave the stadium on the 27th minute. 

What will this mean to the board and will they listen? All I know is, Everton have had more walkouts within the first half than they have trophies in the last 30 years.

