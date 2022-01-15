Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Breaking: Everton Sack Rafael Benitez Following Loss To Norwich City

Everton have sacked former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez after the team loses to bottom club Norwich City.

The Merseyside club have been left with no child to let Benitez go, with the team dropping further down the table.

When Rafael Benitez took over at the start of the season, it was met with a not so warming welcome by the fans. 

The Toffee fans were fuming at the appointment, as Benitez is regarded as a Liverpool legend, having lead them to a Champions League in 2005.

Rafa Benitez

Read More

The further the season as gone on, the more the heat has increased on the Spanish manager. 

From leaving Goodison Park early in the Merseyside Derby to a fan running on the pitch today, the Everton fans have let their feelings known publicly all season. 

Today was the last straw for not just the fans, but the board too as they have sacked Rafael Benitez with immediate effect.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Rafa Benitez
Non LFC

Breaking: Everton Sack Rafael Benitez Following Loss To Norwich City

7 minutes ago
Dusan Vlahovic
Transfers

Report: Arsenal Make Transfer Breakthrough With Huge Bid For Liverpool Target Dusan Vlahovic

13 minutes ago
Steven Gerrard
Non LFC

Rival Fans To Manchester United Throwing Lead Against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

46 minutes ago
Philippe Coutinho
Non LFC

Manchester United Fans React After Philippe Coutinho Earns Aston Villa Draw Against Bottlers Manchester United

1 hour ago
Philippe Coutinho
Non LFC

Watch: Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

1 hour ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 22 - January 14th/15th/16th

1 hour ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Top Scorers 2021/22

1 hour ago
Philippe Coutinho
Non LFC

Watch: Philippe Coutinho Debut Goal Equalises For Aston Villa Against Manchester United

2 hours ago