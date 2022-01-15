Breaking: Everton Sack Rafael Benitez Following Loss To Norwich City

Everton have sacked former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez after the team loses to bottom club Norwich City.

The Merseyside club have been left with no child to let Benitez go, with the team dropping further down the table.

When Rafael Benitez took over at the start of the season, it was met with a not so warming welcome by the fans.

The Toffee fans were fuming at the appointment, as Benitez is regarded as a Liverpool legend, having lead them to a Champions League in 2005.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The further the season as gone on, the more the heat has increased on the Spanish manager.

From leaving Goodison Park early in the Merseyside Derby to a fan running on the pitch today, the Everton fans have let their feelings known publicly all season.

Today was the last straw for not just the fans, but the board too as they have sacked Rafael Benitez with immediate effect.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook