Everton v Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia | Watch Liverpool Target Youri Tielemans In Action
Liverpool target Youri Tielemans will be in action as Leicester City travel to Everton on Wednesday evening and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
The hosts are in desperate need of a win as they are just three points above the relegation zone albeit with a game in hand over Burnley in 18th place.
Brendan Rodgers' team have had a disappointing Premier League campaign and sit in 9th place currently with their focus now very much on the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-finals.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:15 IST (Thursday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 05:45 AEDT (Thursday)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV.
For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on Peacock.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on DAZN.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
