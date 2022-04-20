Everton v Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia | Watch Liverpool Target Youri Tielemans In Action

Liverpool target Youri Tielemans will be in action as Leicester City travel to Everton on Wednesday evening and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The hosts are in desperate need of a win as they are just three points above the relegation zone albeit with a game in hand over Burnley in 18th place.

Brendan Rodgers' team have had a disappointing Premier League campaign and sit in 9th place currently with their focus now very much on the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-finals.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 2:45pm ET

Pacific time: 11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:15 IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 05:45 AEDT (Thursday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV.

For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on Peacock.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on DAZN.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok