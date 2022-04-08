Skip to main content
Everton v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Two of Liverpool's biggest rivals face off against each other in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The Reds will face both of these teams in the coming weeks so Liverpool fans can tune in to watch ahead of those fixtures.

Everton Goodison Park

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  12:30pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  07:30am ET

Pacific time:  04:30am PT

Central time: 06:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at  17:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at  22:30 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

