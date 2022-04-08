Everton v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Two of Liverpool's biggest rivals face off against each other in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
The Reds will face both of these teams in the coming weeks so Liverpool fans can tune in to watch ahead of those fixtures.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 12:30pm BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 07:30am ET
Pacific time: 04:30am PT
Central time: 06:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 17:00 IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 22:30 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
