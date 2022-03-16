Everton v Newcastle United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Everton host Newcastle United on Thursday in a huge Premier League clash at the bottom of the table and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 01:15 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:45 AEDT
Read More
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on Amazon Prime Video.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
