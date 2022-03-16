Skip to main content
Everton v Newcastle United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Everton host Newcastle United on Thursday in a huge Premier League clash at the bottom of the table and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

Goodison Park

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  7:45pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  2:45pm ET

Pacific time:  11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:15 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:45 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on Amazon Prime Video.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

