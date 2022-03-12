Everton v Wolves: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia

Another crucial Premier League match at both ends of the table sees Everton host Wolves on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

Frank Lampard will be desperate for a response from his team after they were humiliated 5-0 at Tottenham on Monday.

Wolves have had a good first season under Bruno Lage and are still in the hunt for a European spot as a reward for their progress.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off starts at 14:00 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 09:00 ET

Pacific time: 06:00 PT

Central time: 08:00 CT

India

Kick-off starts at 19:30 IST.

Australia

Kick-off is at 01:00 AEDT Monday, 14th March

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game is not available on TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

