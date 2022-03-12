Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Everton v Wolves: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia

Another crucial Premier League match at both ends of the table sees Everton host Wolves on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

Frank Lampard will be desperate for a response from his team after they were humiliated 5-0 at Tottenham on Monday.

Wolves have had a good first season under Bruno Lage and are still in the hunt for a European spot as a reward for their progress.

Everton Goodison Park

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off starts at 14:00 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 09:00 ET

Pacific time: 06:00 PT

Central time: 08:00 CT

India

Kick-off starts at 19:30 IST.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Australia

Kick-off is at 01:00 AEDT Monday, 14th March

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game is not available on TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Arsenal
Non LFC

Arsenal v Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew20 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Brighton v Liverpool | Team News | Premier League | Firmino Returns, Klopp Hints At Covid Issues

By Neil Andrew29 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Articles

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool Contract Extension Situation

By Zubin Daver1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Marc Cucurella
Match Coverage

Brighton v Liverpool: Key Battles | Salah v Cucurella & Robertson v Lampety

By Tanzim Khan2 hours ago
thiago brighton
Match Coverage

Brighton v Liverpool: Predicted Line-up | Luis Diaz to Start! Joel Matip Dropped?

By Adam Ford2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah 'Will' Listen To Offers From Real Madrid, PSG And Juventus If Liverpool Contract Isn't Right

By Damon Carr14 hours ago
Liverpool, West Ham, Joel Matip
News

Liverpool Defender Joel Matip Named Premier League Player Of The Month For February

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Fabinho
Quotes

‘Blimey, Is He Going to Do This?’ - Luis Diaz on His Reaction to Fabinho’s Panenka Against Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis14 hours ago