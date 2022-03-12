Everton v Wolves: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia
Another crucial Premier League match at both ends of the table sees Everton host Wolves on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.
Frank Lampard will be desperate for a response from his team after they were humiliated 5-0 at Tottenham on Monday.
Wolves have had a good first season under Bruno Lage and are still in the hunt for a European spot as a reward for their progress.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off starts at 14:00 UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 09:00 ET
Pacific time: 06:00 PT
Central time: 08:00 CT
India
Kick-off starts at 19:30 IST.
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 01:00 AEDT Monday, 14th March
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game is not available on TV.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
