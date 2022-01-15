Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Fans React To Everton Loss Against Norwich City Loss, Showing Anger Towards Rafael Benitez

Following another Everton loss, this time to bottom club Norwich City, LFCTR take a look at the reaction from fans including quite angry Everton ones.

Everton fans are seething as they watch the former Liverpool manager leads the Toffees down the table with a smile upon his face.

The away fans come up with such a creative song directed towards the Liverpool legend. 

The singing didn't stop there, Everton fans this time aim for the club's owners for their next song. 

Here are some of the rival fan takes to Everton's emabrassing loss, as 'Agent Rafa' also circulates social media.

Read More

Even the Norwich fans couldn't believe they'd won a match.

Don't worry Everton fans, there's still hope.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Rafael Benitez
Non LFC

Fans React To Everton Loss Against Norwich City Loss, Showing Anger Towards Rafael Benitez

17 seconds ago
Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes fights for the ball with Bournemouth's English defender Lloyd Kelly during the English...
Non LFC

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal For Manchester United After Aston Villa's Keeper Emiliano Martinez's Howler

21 minutes ago
Kevin De Bruyne
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

38 minutes ago
Loris Karius
News

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Loris Karius Future As Goalkeeping Pecking Order Revealed

55 minutes ago
Villa Park
Non LFC

Confirmed Line Ups: Aston Villa v Manchester United | Premier League | EPL - No Cristiano Ronaldo

1 hour ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 22 - January 14th/15th/16th

1 hour ago
Arthur Cabral Basel
Non LFC

Report: Arsenal Agree Personal Terms To Sign Juventus Star Arthur Melo

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp Harvey Elliott
News

'Fix Our Midfield' - Fans React To News Harvey Elliott Will Return To Liverpool Training

1 hour ago