Fans React To Everton Loss Against Norwich City Loss, Showing Anger Towards Rafael Benitez

Following another Everton loss, this time to bottom club Norwich City, LFCTR take a look at the reaction from fans including quite angry Everton ones.

Everton fans are seething as they watch the former Liverpool manager leads the Toffees down the table with a smile upon his face.

The away fans come up with such a creative song directed towards the Liverpool legend.

The singing didn't stop there, Everton fans this time aim for the club's owners for their next song.

Here are some of the rival fan takes to Everton's emabrassing loss, as 'Agent Rafa' also circulates social media.

Even the Norwich fans couldn't believe they'd won a match.

Don't worry Everton fans, there's still hope.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook