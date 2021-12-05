Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Non-Liverpool: Fans React To Ralf Rangnik's First Team As Manchester United Manager As He Takes On Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace

Author:

Manchester United start a new era this afternoon, as Ralf Rangnik takes over as manager for the first time against Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace.

There are to most, a few shocks in the starting line-up. Scott McTominay and Fred start together in midfield, which has been criticised heavily for years by Manchester United fans.

Harry Maguire and Viktor Lindelof start at centre-back, with Diogo Dalot starting at right-back over Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Jadon Sancho starts out wide and Donny Van Der Beek once again places himself back on the bench, which he has done since joining Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Let's take a look how the footballing world as reacted to the team news, including Manchester United fans' take on the topic.

Well known Manchester United fan and host of United Stand, Mark Goldbridge, is expecting changes in the future rather than now.

Terry Flewers, who is the main host of the Football Terrace is delighted with Rangnik backing McFred as the partnership in midfield.

Not all Manchester United fans are happy with the news, most have reacted negatively.

Some have joked about the starting of McFred in the middle and some have just straight up shown their frustration.

Read More

This fan references Roy Keane and Claude Makelele and them not starting over Scott McTominay and Fred.

Another fan jokes about the news and says that's it's the same again. 

However, this fan shows his disappointment through an image.

This Manchester United fan tries to calm his fellow fans and not overreact to the team sheet. 

Other fans have got involved in the conversation, as this Lverpool fan makes his prediction for the afternoon.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Old Trafford Manchester United
Non LFC

Non-Liverpool: Fans React To Ralf Rangnik's First Team As Manchester United Manager As He Takes On Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace

1 minute ago
Ralf Rangnik
Non LFC

Non-Liverpool: Confirmed Team News - McFred Start! Ralf Rangnik Picks Scott McTominay And Fred In His First Match As Manchester United Manager Against Crystal Palace

37 minutes ago
Ralf Rangnik
Non LFC

Who Is Ralf Ragnick And Why He Gives Manchester United A Safe Pair Of Hands To Take The Wheel: Comparisons To Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool

1 hour ago
Joe Gomez Virgil van Dijk
Transfers

'I Would Be Astonished' - Journalist On Rumoured January Exit For Liverpool Player

3 hours ago
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Non LFC

Reported Arsenal Player Salaries - 2021/22 Premier League Season

3 hours ago
Divock Origi Goal Celebration
Match Coverage

'Is Playing Against Us' - Fans React To 29 Year Old's Performance For Liverpool Against Wolves

4 hours ago
Old Trafford Manchester United
Non LFC

Manchester United v Crystal Palace: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

14 hours ago
Thiago
Match Coverage

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Thiago

15 hours ago