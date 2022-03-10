Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League | Five Things We Learned: Intimidating Virgil Van Dijk And Next Liverpool Captain?

Liverpool make it through to the Quarter-Finals of the Champions League after beating Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate, despite a 1-0 loss at home last night to the Italians. LFCTR take a look at what things we learned from the defeat at Anfield.

Rolls Royce

Virgil Van Dijk is that good, he now has opposition players not even bothering to challenger him, knowing that they will lose. Lautaro Martinez pulling up and not chasing the ball down after seeing Van Dijk sums up the presence the Dutchman brings to Liverpool.

The signing of the 'Rolls Royce' like defender was the turning point for the club, turning them into one of the most feared teams in the world that they once were. Like the team he plays for, Van Dijk himself is feared by the opposition. He has already won battles mentally before even getting on the pitch. This was proved last night.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Shooting Boots Needed

This team has been the most amazing Liverpool team of my lifetime and have given me hope and belief I have never had before, however they are not free from criticism when it's needed. The amount of chances we have missed over both legs against Inter Milan and in other recent matches will be the fall against better teams.

Now the Champions League is down to the last 8, Liverpool need to get their ruthlessness back, if not, it will lead to failure. If we were to come away with just the Carabao Cup this season, that would be a failure. These players are capable of winning so much, but they are also capable of losing it all, if they don't get their shooting boots back on.

Future Liverpool Captain

The last two Liverpool captains in Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson have been two of the best in the club's history. Taking the footballing ability away, the impact on other players through their words and actions is exactly what being Liverpool captain is about.

One player that has this in his core already is Trent Alexander-Arnold. The local lad has every element a Liverpool captain needs. Leads by example, takes charge of situations and has great communication with the rest of his team. After Henderson, whether it be from his current right-back position or from a new role, I expect it be with the captain's armband on his arm.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Midfield Battle

Liverpool's midfield were ran all over by the Inter Milan midfield. This was key to why the game ended up being a nervy ending rather than the controlled ending we all hoped for. Why was this? Midfield selection.

Jurgen Klopp needs to get the midfield combination right from now on in these type of matches. Although Curtis Jones is a brilliant young footballer, he isn't made for these huge matches in the Champions League, just yet. When both Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita came on, the change in the match was there for all to see. Liverpool had full control.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Just Keep Going

This season is taking it out of everyone linked to Liverpool, from the players to the fans, but, we must keep going. We as a fanbase need to get behind this special team and give them everything we've got. This could be one of the most historic seasons of our club and every single match until the end is a cup final.

Next game, Brighton on Saturday. Game by game we must see this season. The players, the people at the club and the fans. We've all got to just keep going.

IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur/Lingria

A Little Bit Extra…

Just a little bit we learnt from the opposition. Inter Milan have potential to be the force they once were, however, it all depends on signing brilliant young players. They already have some sensational experienced players and now need to build on that.

Huge performances by Arturo VIdal and Alexis Sanchez showed that they're aren't done yet, but they need help.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook