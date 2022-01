AFCON 2022 Schedule: Where To Watch/Stream

Africa Cup of Nations fixture list and where you can watch/stream the exciting international tournament.

24 African countries come together providing some of the best football on the planet, including the likes of Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez and Chelsea's Eduoard Mendy,

Sunday January 9

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso - 4pm GMT

Ethiopia vs Cape Verde - 7pm GMT

Monday January 10

Senegal vs Zimbabwe - 1pm GMT

Guinea vs Malawi - 4pm GMT

Morocco vs Ghana - 4pm GMT

Comoros vs Gabon - 7pm GMT

Tuesday January 11

Algeria vs Sierra Leone - 1pm GMT

Nigeria vs Egypt - 4pm GMT

Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau - 7pm GMT

Wednesday January 12

Tunisia vs Mali - 1pm GMT

Mauritania vs Gambia - 4pm GMT

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast - 7pm GMT

Thursday January 13

Cameroon vs Ethiopia - 4pm GMT

Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso - 7pm GMT

Friday January 14

Senegal vs Guinea - 1pm GMT

Malawi vs Zimbabwe - 4pm GMT

Morocco vs Comoros - 4pm GMT

Gabon vs Ghana - 7pm GMT

Saturday January 15

Nigeria vs Sudan - 4pm GMT

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt - 7pm GMT

Sunday January 16

Gambia vs Mali - 1pm GMT

Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone - 4pm GMT

Tunisia vs Mauritania - 4pm GMT

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea - 7pm GMT

Monday January 17

Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia - 4pm GMT

Cape Verde vs Cameroon - 4pm GMT

Tuesday January 18

Malawi vs Senegal - 4pm GMT

Zimbabwe vs Guinea - 4pm GMT

Gabon vs Morocco - 7pm GMT

Ghana vs Comoros - 7pm GMT

Wednesday January 19

Egypt vs Sudan - 7pm GMT

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria - 7pm GMT

Thursday January 20

Ivory Coast vs Algeria - 4pm GMT

Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea - 4pm GMT

Gambia vs Tunisia - 7pm GMT

Mali vs Mauritania - 7pm GMT

Round Of 16

Sunday January 23

Group A runner-up vs Group C runner-up - 4pm GMT (Game 1)

Group D winner vs Group B/E/F third-place - 7pm GMT (Game 2)

Monday January 24

Group B runner-up vs Group F runner-up - 4pm GMT (Game 3)

Group A winner vs Group C/D/E third-place - 7pm GMT (Game 4)

Tuesday January 25

Group B winner vs - Group A/C/D third-place - 4pm GMT (Game 5)

Group C winner vs Group A/B/F third-place - 7pm GMT (Game 6)

Wednesday January 26

Group E winner vs Group D runner-up - 4pm GMT (Game 7)

Group F winner vs Group E runner-up - 7pm GMT (Game 8)

Quarter Finals

Saturday January 29

Quarter-final 1: Winner of Game 4 vs Winner of Game 3 - 4pm GMT

Quarter-final 2: Game 1 vs Game 2 winner - 7pm GMT

Sunday January 30

Quarter-final 3: Game 7 winner vs Game 6 winner - 4pm GMT

Quarter-final 4: Game 5 winner vs Game winner 8 - 7pm GMT

Semi Finals

Wednesday February 2

Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 1 winner vs Quarter-final 4 winner - 7pm GMT

Thursday February 3

Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner - 7pm GMT

Third Place Play-Off

Sunday February 6th

Loser Semi-Final 1 vs Loser Semi-Final 2 - 4pm GMT

AFCON Final 2022 (Olembe Stadium, Yaoundé)

Sunday February 6th

Winner Semi-Final 1 vs Winner Semi-Final 2 - 7pm GMT

Where To Watch/Stream

