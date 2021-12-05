Non-Liverpool: Fred Puts Manchester United Ahead Against Crystal Palace In Ralf Rangnik's First Game In Charge

Brazil midfielder Fred puts Manchester United 1-0 up against Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace with a beautiful finish as Ralf Rangnik manages Manchester United for the first time.

Manchester United have dominated the match from the start, but have struggled to find the net. Rangnik's style of play has been present, however the lack of playing that way before has been for all to say in the team.

They started the match brilliantly, but since the break, they have looked completely off the pace. However, they manage to get in front as Fred curls one into the top corner.

Mason Greenwood sets the Brazilian up as he cuts it back to the edge of the box. Fred, who has been highly critcised for years by Manchester United fans, is the one to start the Ralf Rangnik era with a bang.

As an article mentioned earlier, Fred will be one player to flourish under Ralf Rangnik. This could be a huge moment for Manchester United in the top 4

Manchester United Team: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Viktor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott Mctominay, Jadon Sancho (Mason Greenwood 62), Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford (Anthony Elanga 76), Cristiano Ronaldo

Crystal Palace Team: Vicente Guaita, Nathaniel Clyne, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Jeffrey Schlupp, Cheikhou Kouyate, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke (Odsonne Edouard 66), Wilfred Zaha

