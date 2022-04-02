Skip to main content
Freiburg v Bayern Munich: How To Watch/Live Stream | Bundesliga

Liverpool's potential Champions League semi-final opponents, Bayern Munich, are in action on Saturday against Freiburg and we can bring you the details of how and when to watch the match here.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 2:30pm (BST)

Germany

Kick-off is at 3.30pm (CEST)

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  09:30pm ET

Pacific time:  06:30am PT

Central time: 08:30am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 19:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 00:30 AEDT (Sunday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be available to watch live on TV but viewers can tune in via Bet365.

For viewers in Germany, the match is available on Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Ticket, and Sky Go.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on Sportsnet.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY Liv and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect, and Kayo Sports.

