Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Galatasaray v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

Barcelona face Galatasaray on Thursday with a place in the Europa League quarter-finals at stake and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

The first leg at the Nou Camp was a 0-0 draw so there is everything to play for in the match that will take place in Istanbul.

Xavi Barcelona

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 5:45pm GMT time

Spain

Kick-off is at 6:45pm CET time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  12:45pm ET

Pacific time:  9:45am PT

Central time: 11:45am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 23:15 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 04:45 AEDT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sport Extra and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

Viewers in Spain can tune in on Movistar+.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and can be streamed on TUDN.com or the TUDN app.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV app, and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Diego Simeone
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Renan Lodi
Non LFC

Watch: Renan Lodi Goal Gives Atletico Madrid The Lead Against Manchester United At Old Trafford

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Erling Haaland during Sevilla Champions League Match
Transfers

Report: Erling Haaland Opens Door To Liverpool Move, With Jurgen Klopp Being Key For Borrusia Dortmund Superstar

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'It Is A Bit Of A Myth' - Former Player On One Aspect Of Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's Game

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Fit For Crucial Liverpool Clash With Arsenal, One More Return But Two Absentees

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Diogo Jota Trent Alexander-Arnold Arsenal
Match Coverage

Arsenal vs Liverpool | Match Prediction | Reds To Edge In-Form Gunners, With Roberto Firmino Back On The Goal Trail? | EPL

By Drew Alexander Ross13 hours ago
Arsenal, Liverpool
Match Coverage

Arsenal vs Liverpool | Match Preview | Title-Chasing Reds Travel To Top Four Hopefuls Arsenal | EPL

By Callum Owen14 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Mohamed Salah's Transfer Plans

By Matt Thielen14 hours ago