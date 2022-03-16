Galatasaray v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia
Barcelona face Galatasaray on Thursday with a place in the Europa League quarter-finals at stake and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.
The first leg at the Nou Camp was a 0-0 draw so there is everything to play for in the match that will take place in Istanbul.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 5:45pm GMT time
Spain
Kick-off is at 6:45pm CET time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 12:45pm ET
Pacific time: 9:45am PT
Central time: 11:45am CT
India
Kick-off starts at 23:15 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 04:45 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sport Extra and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.
Viewers in Spain can tune in on Movistar+.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and can be streamed on TUDN.com or the TUDN app.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV app, and JioTV.
Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.
